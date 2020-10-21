Analysts Anticipate Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to Announce -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Vir Biotechnology reported earnings of ($4.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Shares of VIR traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 790,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,557. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of -5.50. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

