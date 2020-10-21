Analysts Expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Extended Stay America posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,755. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.29.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

