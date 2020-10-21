Analysts Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion.

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.72. 1,070,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,557. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

