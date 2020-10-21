Analysts Expect Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) to Post -$0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Viela Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($1.04). Viela Bio reported earnings per share of ($65.00) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Viela Bio will report full-year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($2.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.07) to ($1.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viela Bio.

Shares of NASDAQ VIE traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.28. 165,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,649. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.31. Viela Bio has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $70.66.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

