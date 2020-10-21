Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Diodes (DIOD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD):

10/10/2020 – Diodes was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2020 – Diodes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/7/2020 – Diodes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Diodes was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/17/2020 – Diodes was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/22/2020 – Diodes was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

DIOD stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.62. 109,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,061. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Francis Tang sold 2,577 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $158,485.50. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $49,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 463,810 shares of company stock valued at $24,657,235. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Diodes by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Diodes by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,817,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diodes by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,477,000 after acquiring an additional 38,810 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Diodes by 3.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 414,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after acquiring an additional 15,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 244,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

