Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/21/2020 – FuelCell Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2020 – FuelCell Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/8/2020 – FuelCell Energy is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2020 – FuelCell Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/23/2020 – FuelCell Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/10/2020 – FuelCell Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

9/1/2020 – FuelCell Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

FCEL traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,893,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,809,061. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $630.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 718,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 13,077.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,343,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 184.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 277,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

