Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for RTL Group (RTL)

10/19/2020 – RTL Group was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – RTL Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/12/2020 – RTL Group was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2020 – RTL Group was given a new €34.10 ($40.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – RTL Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

9/18/2020 – RTL Group was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – RTL Group was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – RTL Group was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2020 – RTL Group was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RTL Group S.A. has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

