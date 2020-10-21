Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 21st (AES, ASML, FRTA, HNR1, MOS, SKM, SKYW, SMED, SOUHY, SPH)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 21st:

The AES (NYSE:AES) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AES Corp. is leading the utility industry's transition to clean energy by investing in sustainable growth and innovative solutions. It focuses on preserving its financial flexibility by reducing costs, which will include overhead reductions and operational improvements. AES Corp has also been teaming up with other companies to expand footprint in potential markets. In the past year, its shares have outperformed the industry. AES Corp. Its businesses experienced a demand crunch due to the coronavirus pandemic. Internationally, demand decreased in the range of low-single digits to low-double digits in its various key markets. It expects significant economic disruptions from COVID-19 in the third quarter and potentially for the remainder of the year. Moreover, its debt-to-capital ratio at the end of the second quarter increased sequentially.”

Get The AES Co alerts:

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Plummeting air-travel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic primarily induced a share price depreciation of 42.5% in SkyWest since February. Weakness related to air travel is affecting the company’s bottom line and passenger load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers). Notably, the load factor deteriorated 4950 basis points to 34.4% in the second quarter of 2020 due to shrinkage in air-travel demand, thanks to the prevalent pandemic. In fact, first-half 2020 revenues plunged 26.4% due to dwindling air-travel demand. We expect the company's third-quarter 2020 performance to have been hurt by low revenues as well. However, SkyWest’s liquidity position is impressive. Federal funding under the CARES Act further enhanced its cash position.”

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sunoco units have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing MLP industry over the past six months (+8.1% vs. -0.5%) and look well positioned for further growth. Sunoco is among the biggest motor fuel distributors in the United States wholesale market in terms of volumes. By distributing more than 10 fuel brands via 10,000 convenience stores under long-term distribution contracts, it will continue to generate stable cash flows. Its distribution networks, spanning across 30 states, reflect strong business. Moreover, Sunoco’s focus on reducing costs and expenses, which will give a boost to the bottom line, is commendable. Notably, the partnership expects 2020 adjusted EBITDA to be more than $700 million, higher than the previous guidance. As such, the stock reflects tremendous upside potential from its current levels.”

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.