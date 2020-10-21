Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS: DLGNF) in the last few weeks:

10/20/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

10/12/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dialog Semiconductor PLC provides integrated standard and custom mixed-signal integrated circuits, for smartphone, tablet, IoT, LED Solid State Lighting and Smart Home applications. Its technology portfolio includes audio, Bluetooth Smart(R), Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi-touch. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, China and internationally. Dialog Semiconductor PLC is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom. “

10/7/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/7/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dialog Semiconductor PLC provides integrated standard and custom mixed-signal integrated circuits, for smartphone, tablet, IoT, LED Solid State Lighting and Smart Home applications. Its technology portfolio includes audio, Bluetooth Smart(R), Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi-touch. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, China and internationally. Dialog Semiconductor PLC is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom. “

10/7/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/15/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/14/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Dialog Semiconductor Plc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

