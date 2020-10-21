Analyzing Slack Technologies (WORK) and Its Competitors

Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) is one of 259 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Slack Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Slack Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies -42.73% -39.14% -17.81% Slack Technologies Competitors -40.31% -6,721.07% -5.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Slack Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies $630.42 million -$571.06 million -20.09 Slack Technologies Competitors $1.94 billion $392.48 million 1.69

Slack Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Slack Technologies. Slack Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Slack Technologies has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slack Technologies’ peers have a beta of -6.03, meaning that their average stock price is 703% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Slack Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Slack Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Slack Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies 3 5 13 0 2.48 Slack Technologies Competitors 2658 11509 20120 1079 2.55

Slack Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $32.30, suggesting a potential upside of 13.21%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential downside of 0.90%. Given Slack Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Slack Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Slack Technologies peers beat Slack Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

