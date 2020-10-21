ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.53.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

