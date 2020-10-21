apM Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.82 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One apM Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001389 BTC on major exchanges. apM Coin has a total market cap of $64.29 million and $5.82 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 90.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00034890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007820 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $564.99 or 0.04417773 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00029429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00284763 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com.

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.