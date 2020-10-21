Arcblock One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.10 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last week, Arcblock has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Cobinhood, Gate.io and DDEX. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00231999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00084606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00032531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.69 or 0.01308274 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000208 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00145020 BTC.

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, LBank, OKEx, DragonEX, Gate.io, IDEX, Huobi, Bithumb, Kucoin, Bibox, DDEX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

