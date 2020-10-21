Ardagh Group (ARD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 66.33% and a net margin of 19.41%. On average, analysts expect Ardagh Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ardagh Group stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. Ardagh Group has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $21.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Ardagh Group’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ardagh Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

