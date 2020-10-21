Arion (ARION) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Arion has a total market cap of $55,873.87 and approximately $358.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arion has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00231089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00083961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00032248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.63 or 0.01290284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000208 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00143613 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,126,405 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.