Artfinity (AT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $127,136.00

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, Artfinity has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Artfinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $127,136.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00034622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.58 or 0.04379555 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00029228 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00273715 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

Artfinity (AT) is a token. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art.

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.