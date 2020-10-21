Atheios (ATH) Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Atheios has a market capitalization of $4,375.80 and $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 36,370,809 coins and its circulating supply is 33,924,110 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

