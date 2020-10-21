Atlas Protocol Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $141,403.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00235373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00085527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00032517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.01296548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00144362 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

