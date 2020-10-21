Auxilium (AUX) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.16 Million

Auxilium (CURRENCY:AUX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Auxilium has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $14,343.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Auxilium has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Auxilium coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Auxilium

AUX is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 131,572,610 coins. The official website for Auxilium is auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global.

Auxilium Coin Trading

Auxilium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auxilium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auxilium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auxilium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

