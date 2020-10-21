Avnet (AVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts expect Avnet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. Avnet has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

