B. Riley Boosts Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target to $22.00

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley Securities began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Shares of GRBK traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,292. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $979.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $232.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.60 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.