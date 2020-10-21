Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Issues Earnings Results

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,954,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 71,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,795.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

