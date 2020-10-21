Balchem (BCPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Balchem to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.35 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.18%. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Balchem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCPC opened at $104.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.37. Balchem has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $113.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

