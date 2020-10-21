Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BNDSF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Tuesday.

Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals, as well as consumer finance, asset management and bancassurance.

