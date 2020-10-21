Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.97

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.97 and last traded at C$81.95, with a volume of 3838923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$80.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMO. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$79.00 to C$80.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$94.07 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$85.27.

The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$74.30.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.9030154 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 60.49%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

