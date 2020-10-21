Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) versus Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) and Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

13.5% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baytex Energy and Borr Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $1.36 billion 0.14 -$9.39 million $0.17 2.00 Borr Drilling $334.10 million 0.16 -$297.60 million N/A N/A

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Borr Drilling.

Risk & Volatility

Baytex Energy has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borr Drilling has a beta of 5.5, indicating that its share price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Baytex Energy and Borr Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy -199.92% -8.49% -3.22% Borr Drilling -89.94% -22.75% -8.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Baytex Energy and Borr Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 2 8 2 0 2.00 Borr Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baytex Energy presently has a consensus target price of $0.64, indicating a potential upside of 89.21%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Borr Drilling.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Borr Drilling on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta. As of January 20, 2020, it had proved developed producing reserves of 142 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); proved reserves of 314 mmboe; and proved plus probable reserves of 529 mmboe. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. The company serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs and one semi-submersible rig. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016.Borr Drilling Limited was founded in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.