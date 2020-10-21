Beaxy (BXY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $773.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $607,597.26 and approximately $773.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00034688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.34 or 0.04411861 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00029313 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00273785 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

BXY is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,076,562 tokens. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.