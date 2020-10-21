Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.07 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen updated its FY20 guidance to $32.50-33.50 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 32.50-33.50 EPS.

Biogen stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,657. Biogen has a 1-year low of $257.60 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.89. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.82.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

