Bitcoin Confidential Reaches Market Cap of $704,344.66 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $704,344.66 and approximately $1,305.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00034861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.99 or 0.04391511 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00029374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00280988 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

