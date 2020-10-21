Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.12 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $580,991.16 and $3,870.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00478836 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00061644 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00045739 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000773 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

