Bitradio Price Hits $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 93.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $70,081.02 and $88.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001339 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00008205 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000077 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,241,795 coins and its circulating supply is 9,241,790 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

