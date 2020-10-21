BitWhite Trading Up 2.9% This Week (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and Exrates. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $65,177.19 and approximately $22,092.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00020563 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

