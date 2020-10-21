Blackbaud (BLKB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.74 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Blackbaud to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.61, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $92.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

