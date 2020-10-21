Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Holdings Boosted by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,431,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Blackstone Group accounts for 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Blackstone Group worth $74,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $54.44. 2,308,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,537. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.33.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,456,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

