BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 4,460 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.9% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.2% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.3% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 73.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,174,000 after buying an additional 279,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IBM traded down $8.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,375,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.00 and a 200 day moving average of $122.48. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.06.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

