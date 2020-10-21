Block-Logic (BLTG) Market Cap Hits $371,244.41

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $371,244.41 and $476.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00045912 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG.

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

