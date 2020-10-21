BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Issues Earnings Results

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

BOKF stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.98. 315,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,044. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.63. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $88.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKF. ValuEngine cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

