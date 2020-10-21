Boosted Finance Price Tops $12.10 on Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance token can currently be bought for $12.10 or 0.00094678 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $724,297.95 and $187,447.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00235373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00085527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00032517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.01296548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00144362 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance.

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.