BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Stock Price Down 12.8%

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) was down 12.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 2,692,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 1,125,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Separately, ValuEngine raised BOQI International Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.

About BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI)

BOQI International Medical Inc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese and western medicines, Chinese herbal medicines, healthcare devices, health foods, other food items, personal care products, and daily necessities under the Boqi Pharmacy brand name; and prescription drugs, OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, and sundry products.

