Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.40-1.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

BDN traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,222. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.03. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $136.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 172 properties and 24.1 million square feet as of June 30, 2020.

