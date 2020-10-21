Bread Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Bread token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges. Bread has a total market capitalization of $7.29 million and $899,963.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bread Token Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

