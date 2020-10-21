Brokerages Anticipate Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Post -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.09). Expedia Group posted earnings of $3.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of ($7.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.60) to ($4.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

Expedia Group stock opened at $92.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $139.32.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $345,355,000 after buying an additional 2,412,743 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,469,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $202,972,000 after buying an additional 914,181 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,792,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,248,000. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,081,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

