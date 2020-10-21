Brokerages Anticipate Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $290.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) will report $290.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $287.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $293.30 million. Monro reported sales of $324.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.86 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNRO. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Monro in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. Monro has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Brooktree Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Monro by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 8,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Monro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Monro by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 142,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Monro in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

