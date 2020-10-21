Brokerages Anticipate SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. SP Plus reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 148.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on SP. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann acquired 5,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $60,481.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 20,112 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in SP Plus by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,016,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 126,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 817.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 388,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 346,251 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $399.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.25. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

