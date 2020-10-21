Brokerages Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $328.89 Million

Brokerages predict that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) will post $328.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $325.00 million and the highest is $333.06 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $261.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $327.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,131,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,506,000 after acquiring an additional 950,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,700,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,530 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,311,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,899,000 after purchasing an additional 68,848 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,214,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,136,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 25,939 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VLY opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

