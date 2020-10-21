Brokerages Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.18. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 263,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,331,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $722,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3,215.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 497,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 482,300 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 74.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,236,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 529,005 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 27.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 65,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

