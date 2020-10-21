Brokerages Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.18. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 263,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,331,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $722,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3,215.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 497,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 482,300 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 74.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,236,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 529,005 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 27.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 65,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply