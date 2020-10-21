Brokerages Expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Knowles posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In related news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,284.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.3% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 51,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 17.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 18.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. Knowles has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

