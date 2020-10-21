Brokerages Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Brokerages predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will post $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $5.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $78,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,122,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 789,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,225,000 after acquiring an additional 579,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 90,075 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDCO opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

