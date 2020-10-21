Burst (BURST) Market Cap Hits $4.90 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burst has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and $8,055.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Burst has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About Burst

Get Burst alerts:

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,106,896,492 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.