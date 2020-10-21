C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Short Interest Update

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,570,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 16,390,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,535. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.